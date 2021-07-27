A mother is begging for answers as the city she lives in struggles with rising crime and gun violence.
"Somebody seen something and I’m asking for just, for you guys to put yourself in my shoes,” said Regina Porter, Flint resident. “Erion was awesome. He was beautiful."
Porter’s 21-year-old son Erion Parker was shot and killed in May after attending a Flint house party with his best friend Delano Smith, who also died from gunshot wounds that night.
The incident happened on the 3200 block of Holly Avenue.
Porter said anytime she calls Flint Police, they tell her they are spread thin and don't have a lot of time to figure out who killed these young men.
"I just really just want justice for whoever did this. These boys are going around town, making parties or having parties, and charging for parties and people are dying at their parties,” Porter said.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a state of emergency that would send COVID relief dollars to fight crime. He called the issue a public health emergency.
Porter hopes some of that money can be devoted to solving these unthinkable tragedies. She's also asking for anyone with information to come forward.
"This could be you. You may get that call that I got at 2 o'clock in the morning telling me that my boy is gone,” Porter said.
TV5 reached out to the Flint Police Department. They said at this time there are no updates in this double homicide investigation.
