A mother is behind bars after police say she assaulted her two children after they got into an argument.
On Sunday, April 18 at 3:40 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police were sent to a residence on Polaris Street in Richfield Township. Michigan State Police said a child called 911 and alleged he was assaulted by his mother.
Troopers arrived at the residence and spoke with the child on the front porch. The victim told troopers his mother kicked him and his sister out of the home for the night so she could host a party.
The two had nowhere to go and when they came home, they got into an argument and the mother assaulted the children, according to MSP. The mother, 34-year-old Amber Marie Maldonado, said she got into an argument with the children when they returned home early while she was having a party.
Richfield Township EMS treated one of the children for their injuries at the scene. Maldonado was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail. Police said the children were turned over to their biological father.
Maldonado was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on April 19 on two counts of third-degree child abuse. Her bond was set at $10,00. She’s due back in court on May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.