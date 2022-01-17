A mother who was charged after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead in a garbage bag has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Iosco County Prosecutor’s Office.
Justine Johnson has been charged with homicide and first-degree child abuse. Both charges carry a life sentence in prison if she’s convicted. Johnson pleaded not guilty to both of her charges.
In September, officers from the Oscoda Township Police Department received a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home on Cedar Lake Road, north of F-41. Officers found the remains of 3-year-old Sutton Mosser wrapped in bedding. Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella said the child suffered multiple stab wounds.
Johnson will be in court for a preliminary examination on Feb. 4.
