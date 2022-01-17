Justine Johnson
(Source: Iosco County Sheriff's Office)

A mother who was charged after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead in a garbage bag has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Iosco County Prosecutor’s Office.

Justine Johnson has been charged with homicide and first-degree child abuse. Both charges carry a life sentence in prison if she’s convicted. Johnson pleaded not guilty to both of her charges.

Police: Mother was unemotional when confronted with news of 3-year-old’s death

In September, officers from the Oscoda Township Police Department received a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home on Cedar Lake Road, north of F-41. Officers found the remains of 3-year-old Sutton Mosser wrapped in bedding. Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella said the child suffered multiple stab wounds.

Johnson will be in court for a preliminary examination on Feb. 4.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.