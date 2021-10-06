A mother has been charged after her 4-year-old child was accidentally shot at a Saginaw home.

Shalonda Finch was arraigned on Oct. 4 on one count of second-degree child abuse. She is due back in court for a preliminary examination conference on Oct. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

On July 16, Saginaw police officers were sent to a home on Hampshire Street near Drexel Drive for the shooting. The 4-year-old boy inside the home was taken to a hospital in critical condition for his apparent gunshot wound, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

An 8-year-old child in the home accidentally shot the 4-year-old, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office. Finch had left the home to go to the store, the prosecutor’s office added.

The children were left home alone at the time and have since been placed with other family members, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.