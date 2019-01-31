A Mid-Michigan woman has been arrested, accused of actions resulting in the death of her 7-week-old baby.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said Kristen Phillips, 28, from Port Hope, was arrested on Jan. 30 after her little boy died while sleeping with her on Oct. 29, 2017.
Investigators said alcohol and cocaine use by Phillips is believed to have been factors in this incident.
Phillips was charged with involuntary manslaughter and 2nd degree child abuse, she then posted bond.
