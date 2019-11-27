The mother of an infant killed at the hands of her live-in boyfriend was back in court on Wednesday as witnesses recounted the deadly night in July.
The 1-year-old Carrollton Township boy was burned and beaten before his death. His mother, Megan Schweinsberg, is accused of knowing about ongoing abuse and failing to act.
“I’d ask her several times, ‘well what happened between all those hours in between time? What were you doing?’ And she could not account for anything,” said James Kellett, with the Carrollton Township Police Department.
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, witness testimony revealed a shaky timeline of events in the death of 1-year-old Darryn Mann.
During Wednesday’s preliminary exam for Schweinsberg in Saginaw County Court, responding officers and witnesses recalled the night of the incident – July 10, 2019.
Officer Christopher Kellett, also with the Carrollton Township Police Department, was asked what he observed when he entered the house that night.
“I entered into the living room and I observed a female sitting on a chair crying hysterically, saying that her child was not breathing,” Christopher Kellett said.
Schweinsberg’s boyfriend, Brandon Mannie, has been charged with murder and first-degree child abuse in Darryn’s death.
Prosecutors say the boy was burned with hot water and beaten before he died.
They argue Schweinsberg holds some responsibility for her son’s death.
James Kellett read text messages between the couple where Schweinsberg allegedly admitted to knowing about ongoing abuse before Darryn died.
“’I’m supposed to protect them and yet I don’t. I’m scared that you’re going to end up snapping and end up behind bars because something bad happened,’” Kellett read.
Kellett also testified that the night the boy was killed, the couple ingested heroin before calling 911.
He said Schweinsberg admitted she knew Darryn was deceased, but said she waited approximately 45 minutes before attempting to get help.
Judge Randall Jurrens approved a continuance requested by the defense as to whether or not Schweinsberg will be bound over for trial.
