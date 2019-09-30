A mother has been charged in connection with the death of her 2-month-old child.
On November 15, 2018, Clare County Deputies were called to the 11000 block of S. Harrison Avenue for reports of a 2-month-old child in full cardiac arrest.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shot
The child passed away, and on Sept. 26, 2019, the child’s mother, Razon Geiling, 22, was arrested.
She was arraigned the next day on a charge of homicide-manslaughter-involuntary, along with child abuse 4th degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.