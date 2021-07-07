The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found by himself early on the morning of July 1 has been charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse.
Rachel Marie Ames, 24, of Burton, has been charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse, which is a one-year misdemeanor, for intentionally or knowingly failing to supervise her child posing a risk of injury or harm to the child, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
On July 1 at 3:45 a.m., the Burton Police Department was dispatched for a 2-year-old boy walking in the street at the intersection of Lapeer and Genesee Road. Police arrived and had EMS evaluate the child.
Police canvased the area by knocking on doors in an attempt to locate the parents. A reverse 911 alert was also sent to homes in the area in an attempt to help identify the child. The Burton Police Department said the mother’s home was within the 2-mile radius of the alert.
The mother contacted police later that morning about 10:40 a.m. She was taken to the police department for questioning.
Two other children were inside the mother’s home during this time, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.