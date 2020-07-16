A mother and her child only sustained minor injuries after their van was totaled in a crash on Thursday.
It happened shortly after noon at the intersection of Holly and Baldwin Road in Grand Blanc Township.
The van and a truck were involved in the crash.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries as well, Grand Blanc Township Police said.
