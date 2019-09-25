Parents in Bay City were concerned over school safety Wednesday after reports of a man threatening to shoot up a school.
Investigators in Bay County received the reports Tuesday and after investigating deemed the threat was not credible.
Bangor Township Schools were placed in secure mode today, but Bay City Public Schools were not.
"I was scared,” said Mandie Stone. “I was horrified instantly because it's a text nobody, no parent ever wants to get."
Stone is talking about the text she received Wednesday morning from her child at Handy Middle School.
The text talked about being scared because of rumors of a shooting and fellow students being terrified.
According to the Bay County Sheriff, the chain of events leading to the rumors began Tuesday afternoon in Bay City from a series of threats.
Investigators deemed the threats not credible, so Bay City Schools did not go into secure mode. Stone wants to know why that information wasn't passed along to parents before the start of the school day.
"How about contacting the news or putting something out from the administration saying that your children are safe?” Stone said. “That it is ok to leave them at school and they are in no danger?"
Superintendent of Bay City Public Schools Stephen Bigelow said he stands behind his actions.
"The minute we put out a statement it's almost saying, ‘hey we think that there's an issue here,’” he said. “We knew that there was no issue."
Bigelow said he did put out a statement on social media after the district received dozens of calls from angry parents.
"It's trying to keep information in front of the parents without panicking people, especially if it's a rumor,” Bigelow said. “We don't want to be part of spreading false rumors, so that's where this one was tricky."
Bigelow is adamant that if there was a real reason to go into secure mode, parents would be notified immediately.
Stone insists parents should always be kept in the loop whether a threat is real or fake.
"It's not going to be the last time unfortunately,” she said. “I just hope that maybe just make parents a little more alert and stay in contact. Because we're all looking for the same thing, the safety of the children."
