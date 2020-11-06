“I’m just wondering where my next check comes from,” said Erin Olson.
Olson is just one of the thousands of people not getting their unemployment benefits.
She hasn’t been paid in months.
“They said there was a glitch in the system,” Olson said.
Olson lost her job when COVID-19 hit Michigan. It is especially hard on her because her daughter has cystic fibrosis.
Yet, nothing seems to help.
TV5 reached out to State Rep. Matt Hall about what the legislature is doing to fix this.
“The issue here is that we need answers,” Hall said.
Hall is also the chairman for the joint select committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, which looks into the state’s handling of COVID and unemployment.
“If you’re paying attention, you know the number of these claims that are not getting filled has started going up again. It’s not going down,” Hall said.
Hall said they have hosted several hearings with the previous director of the UIA, Steve Gray.
On Thursday, it was announced Gray had resigned and there was a new director, Liza Olson.
Hall said he looks forward to seeing what improvements she will make. He said the biggest issue is the software the UIA uses. He said it has resulted in a faulty system.
“How are they going to do better than 60 percent of the calls answered? Why won’t you answer questions about fraud and how widespread it is? And what is caused in our state,” Hall said.
TV5 reached out to the UIA to talk with the new director, but were told it will take a few days for her to get up to speed in her new position.
Hall said he won’t stop working until all the unemployment calls are answered.
“We need to do better. We need to do more with appointments online and in person. Give people a time. Even if it’s a month from now. That’s a lot better than what these people are getting,” Hall said.
“I’ve depleted all my savings and that was Christmas money too,” Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.