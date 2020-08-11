More Mid-Michigan schools are opting to begin the year virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prospect of online learning is daunting to many parents and at least one mom is now working to move one of her children to another school.
Jennifer Gruesbeck is a single mother raising two kids with special needs and working full time. She said she does not want to add teacher to that list.
“To expect a single, full-time working parent to be able to come home and put in a curriculum through what would normally be an eight hour day, to fit in with diner, and showers, and any extra things that are going on before bedtime makes it feel very difficult that you’re able to give your child that quality,” Gruesbeck said.
On Monday, Aug. 10, both Bay City and Saginaw Township school boards voted to start the school year online.
“We know that schools are a hotbed for germs and viruses, and while we have great students and staff, it can be very difficult at times to make sure that students are always following those proper hygiene rules,” said Stephen Bigelow, superintendent of Bay City Public Schools.
Gruesbeck said in-person learning is the best option or her. She said staying home all day isn’t an option.
Officials said both districts will reassess the situation in October and possibly return to the classroom before November.
That leaves two months of remote learning for Gruesbeck two children Paityn and Oliver.
“I would like to do in-person because I can always just ask my teacher if I need any help and at home, it’s not like you can just raise your hand and have a teacher come see you,” Paityn said.
Since Oliver’s school will be remote in the fall, Gruesbeck decided to apply to a private school with smaller classes. She said if Paityn’s school is online, she will let her decide what to do.
“She has experienced what it was like to do hybrid or remote online learning and I know that was very difficult for her and it would also be a difficult change to make in fourth grade, to move to a new school,” Gruesbeck said.
This is a choice many parents and their children will be facing in the coming weeks.
