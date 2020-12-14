The Bay County Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of two women as accidental drownings after a vehicle drove into the Saginaw River in Bay City.
It happened at 2:19 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Nov. 30 near Bigelow Park.
A witness told the Bay City Department of Public Safety two females were inside the vehicle as it became completely submerged in the river after floating away for a brief period of time.
Both occupants were pulled from the vehicle and taken to McLaren Bay Region where they were listed in critical condition, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.
The women later died. They have been identified as Janet Korpal, 81, and Nicholette Korpal, 52. They were mother and daughter, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.