Eleven-year-old Greta is a social butterfly with a love for putting pen to paper and creating pictures.
“She draws, she loves art and creativity,” said Anna McDearmond, her mother.
She loves her art class at Springview Elementary in Flushing.
It’s something she has missed and was looking forward to on the first day of school, but the district decided to push the school year back so they do not start in-person on Aug. 31.
The Flushing School Board of Education approved a return to school start date of Sep. 8 with classes held fully online for the first month and in-person classes beginning in October.
Gretta’s mom broke the news to her during our interview.
For Greta, although she misses art class and her friends –
“I miss talking to my friends” said Greta. “I miss reading with my friends and working with them.”
She says she knows the plan is meant to keep her and other students safe, but her mom worries about online learning for students like Greta with an individual education plan.
“They’re being kind of left behind with the online learning,” said McDearmond.
Since she requires more attention in certain subjects like math, online learning isn’t easy for her.
“I just don’t want her to fall behind, “said McDearmond. “She has special needs, so if she doesn’t get one-on-one in-face person teaching.”
In a statement, the superintendent says he supports in-person learning, but returning to school at this time could increase the spread of COVID-19.
“My hopes are that she is just mentally happy,” said McDearmond.
