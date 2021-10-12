Two women were rescued from their rowboat after they underestimated their trip on Lake Huron and became exhausted.
Monday night, Oct. 11, Huron County 911 received a call from a row boater in distress offshore of Port Austin. The 35-year-old woman caller and her 64-year-old mother, both from the Vassar area, had set out around noon in a 10’ leaky row-boat heading for Turnip Rock, according to the Huron County Sheriff Office’s.
Due to their understanding or misinterpretation of an advertisement claiming it only takes 45 minutes to get to Turnip Rock, they eventually made it to the rock several hours later, the sheriff’s office stated.
The two then started heading back against breezes pushing south and became exhausted in their boat with no anchor. The mother had also become incapacitated due to a health condition and needed medical attention.
Port Austin firefighters rescued the two nearly a mile north of Port Austin. Their boat, which had a lot of water in it, was left adrift and, as the sheriff’s office states, likely sank sometime during the night.
Once on shore, the mother was taken by Central Huron Ambulance to McLaren Thumb for treatment. The daughter refused treatment. The Port Austin Police Department also assisted deputies and firefighters.
“Fortunately, the victims had a cell phone and were able to call for help. Otherwise, if they hadn’t, the southerly breezes could have easily pushed them unnoticed way out into the rough open water. Their likelihood of survival would not have been good,” said Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
The mother and daughter did have life jackets, but the sheriff’s office notes hypothermia was a major concern with the water temperatures reaching the upper 50s.
“Paddle sport enthusiasts need to not take this time of year for granted, not to mention need to understand that the boating season is winding down, making help that much harder to find in an emergency,” Hanson added. “We ask any paddle sport enthusiast considering going out during the off season to really evaluate their skills, equipment and emergency options if they do so.”
(1) comment
Authorities, One would wonder if the daughter had life insurance on mom.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.