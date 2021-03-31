Mother, daughter run Flint marijuana dispensary to help patients

More women are getting involved with cannabis. Whether it’s legally using it or running a business, there’s an upward trend.
“For me, it’s providing healing solutions for the world,” said Regina Momgaudas.
That’s the goal for mom and daughter duo Regina and Phoebe Momgaudas, owners of Bacco Farms in Flint.
“We’re helping them come up with some sort of medicine to help them through their daily lives,” Phoebe said.
They like to call it “the healing place” because healing is a priority for patients who come to this family-owned, female-operated company.
“It’s all about getting to know them and knowing their afflictions and help them through it,” Regina said.
After getting severely injured, Regina, who is allergic to opioids, turned to marijuana which brought some needed relief.
In 2017, the journey started to open Bacco Farms.
“I decided that I need to learn more about it and help other people through the same situation that I’ve been through, it was a near-death experience,” Regina said.
With her daughter by her side, as well as a team of eight, they’re helping people find relief and make the best decisions through education and compassion.
“It’s nice to have a compassionate and caring person giving you your medicine and have an understanding, at the end of the day. It matters that they care, and they don’t ever want to harm their patients,” Phoebe said.
They are defying the stigmas while caring for one patient at a time.
“To me, that’s the most important part about this entire business, it’s a feeling of fulfillment when they come back and say, ‘thank you,’” Regina said.
“That’s just the best part of it because you get to help people and see them smile,” Phoebe said.
