A Michigan mother filed an age discrimination complaint after her teenage son was fired from his job at a movie theater.
Sixteen-year-old Aiden Williford loves movies.
"I also like one of the old ones, How to Train a Dragon, that's one of my favorite movies," Aiden said.
That passion led Aiden to get his first job last summer at the GQT Kalamazoo 10 movie theater. He performed various jobs here but mostly worked concessions.
"After a month or two, I got the hang of everything and it became easy, and then got to the point to predict what people would want and ask," Aiden said.
But everything changed one day when Aiden's manager gathered all of the 16 and 17-year-old employees.
"He grabbed us all and said, ‘hey guys I don't want to tell you this but we might have to let you go on Jan. 1st.’"
A termination letter confirms that it was not performance-based, stating: “Change in hiring and retaining of minors per Bob Goodrich. This is not a reflection of the employee's performance. This decision was solely that of Mr. Goodrich.”
"The manager told us that he refuses to sign the termination letter because he just doesn't agree with it," said Jennifer Williford, the teen’s mother.
Goodrich owns multiple theaters across West Michigan and the Midwest. Jennifer Williford claims that dozens of employees were affected and that led her to file this formal complaint with the State of Michigan.
"We've filed an official complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, the Representative I've been working with seems pretty confident that there was a violation," Williford said.
Other teenage employees who were let go have started an online petition to get their jobs back. It currently has more than 10,000 signatures.
"I didn't think that someone would just fire them because of their age," Williford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.