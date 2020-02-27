A young girl's legacy lives on two years after her death through her mother, her foundation and community.
"I am doing things that she would want me to be doing,” Tina Eisenbeis said. “This is what she would be doing if she was here."
Thursday many local businesses in Grand Blanc are participated in the “London Blue Out” in honor of London Eisenbeis who died at 10 years old of sudden cardiac arrest.
"I want to continue her legacy and like I said spread kindness and love and do good for others," Tina said.
London's mother Tina says the community will unite wearing blue and wearing London memorial shirts that can be purchased from Bubble Bee Tea in Grand Blanc.
Bubble Bee Tea is also the home of London Strong Foundation Store which sells merchandise all year round in order to raise money for lifesaving devices, like AEDs that are placed within the community.
Tina says Panera Bread in Grand Blanc will also be contributing to the foundation by donating 20 percent of their proceeds from 4-8 p.m.
Tina says the more money they can raise the bigger of an impact they can have.
"Educating people about CPR, how it saves lives,” Tina said. “For every minute that goes by your chance of survival goes down 10 percent without CPR of the use of AED. The AED will shock the heart into a regular rhythm again if it needs to."
Tina will also be handing out "kindness cards" to promote acts of kindness. She hopes that one day London's foundation will save someone’s life.
"You just never know when it’s going to happen," she said.
