The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found by himself early Thursday morning is now sitting behind bars.
On Thursday at 3:45 a.m., the Burton Police Department was dispatched for a 2-year-old boy walking in the street at the intersection of Lapeer and Genesee Road. Police arrived and had EMS evaluate the child.
A reverse 911 alert was sent to homes in the area of Lapeer Road and Genesee Road to help identify the child.
Police canvased the area by knocking on doors attempting to locate the parents. The Burton Police Department said the mother’s home was within the 2-mile radius of the alert.
The mother contacted police later that morning about 10:40 a.m. She was taken to the police department for questioning.
Two other children were inside the mother’s home during this time. All three children are with their biological fathers, according to police.
Charges against the mother are pending as the prosecutor reviews the case. She has been lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
Burton Police are working with Children's Protective Services to assure the children are released to a safe environment.
