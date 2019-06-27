Authorities have filed murder charges against a woman and a man in the death of her 5-year-old daughter at a Detroit-area motel.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the girl was found Tuesday in Redford Township, a victim of a beating. Investigators say a 3-year-old boy was physically abused.
Murder and child abuse charges were filed Thursday against 26-year-old Steffani Jones and 30-year-old Michael Lewis. It wasn't immediately known if they have attorneys who could comment on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.