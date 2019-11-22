Frieda Bacca is a mother in mourning after losing her 58-year-old son Daniel Biskner, in a car crash Thursday evening.
"I still haven't comprehended on the loss," Bacca said.
The crash happened on M13 near the Zilwaukee bridge, between a box van and this Volkswagen Jetta, which police say crossed the centerline and crashed into the van head on.
Biskner who was a passenger in the Volkswagen with three other people.
He was the only one to lose his life in the crash but anther passenger is still in very critical condition.
"He was a very good person, he started his own business at sixteen and he thrived on that and he did really great," Bacca said.
The crash is currently under investigation by Michigan State Police, who tell us that there were several possible factors involved.
"One of the causes for this crash was speed, too fast for the conditions, the roads were very wet,” said Lt David Kaiser. “Also, upon examination of the vehicle, the front tires on this vehicle had very little if any tread left on the tires."
Kaiser says they suspect the driver of car was under the influence of marijuana.
And adds that Biskner's seatbelt was not on either.
Kaiser wants to remind motorists to not only check their tires and put on their seatbelt but remember that drugged driving will lead to severe repercussions.
"We're waiting for the lab results to come back,” Kaiser said. “Once we receive that then we'll complete our report and submit it over to a prosecuting attorney for review."
As for Bacca, she says that while she's still upset over the loss of her son, she hopes that everyone else involved in the crash is ok.
“You need to be careful and drive the speed limit,” she said. “I'm still praying for her so that's all we can do."
