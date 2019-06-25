A Mid-Michigan mother has to bury her daughter after she said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Corrynn Adams, 18, was found on June 20, lying inside a home on W. York Street with a gunshot wound.
“She was just a baby, just a baby,” said Lee Adams, Corrynn’s mom.
Lee said since losing her daughter, she’s spent most of her days on the porch with her family heartbroken and distraught. She said she’s struggling to come to terms with the death of her daughter.
“My daughter was the light of everyone’s party. She was a little sister, auntie, a daughter,” Lee said.
Officials said the home on York Street was shot up with Corrynn inside. They transported her to Hurley Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
“Whoever did it, I pray to God for you because it was wrong, she didn’t deserve that,” Lee said.
Lee said she’s no stranger to losing loved ones. In 2009, she had to bury her son. She said she knows the pain will never go away.
“She was always the one that comes in and gets me out of bed, and makes me eat, goes to the store for me. It feels like you’re really lost,” Lee said.
Corrynn’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 28. Her mother feels she was robbed of a full and happy life.
“I just want justice for Corrynn and many other people’s children who had to go like that,” Lee said.
So far, no one has been arrested in her death.
