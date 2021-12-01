The 15-year-old accused of the deadly school shooting at an Oakland County high school that killed four students has been charged as an adult.

Ethan Crumbley is facing four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism causing death and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

The four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Kristin Swieczkowski is trying to process what happened Tuesday afternoon in her kids' school.

"I mean how do you go on from here? I don't know," Swieczkowski said. "There's fear, there's anger, there's sadness, there's hope, there's all sorts of things that are going on in everyone's minds.

Two of her four kids go to Oxford High School.

"We got a call from my daughter first. That she was running from the high school and there was a shooter," Swieczkowski said.

She said her daughter was one of the first ones out of the building. Her son was one of the last.

"He was barricaded in the classroom right outside the hallway that it happened in. He heard the gunshots," Swieczkowski said.

Her son was one locked door away from the suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley.

"He was one of the last classrooms to be let out. He was waiting with the police in the parking lot. A mother, I don't even know who it was, thank you, drove him to a nearby parking lot to pick him up," Swieczkowski said.

She said she is grateful she was able to reunite with her children because some parents didn't get the chance.

"I was lucky enough to hug my two that were there after and just think about some that I know personally that weren't able to do that, or are still fighting for their lives," Swieczkowski said.

She has a personal connection to the 15-year-old suspected of unleashing the horrors on oxford high school.

"My husband coached this kid in OJW, which is a football program. There's a lot of anger right now, a lot of confusion, my children's friends are dead," Swieczkowski said.

Swieczkowski is healing her mental wounds by hanging blue and yellow ribbons throughout the Oxford community.