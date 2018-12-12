A grieving mother is speaking about the nightmare of losing a child that sadly turned into a reality this week.
Xavier Escamilla, 13, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday night. He spent the last two years in a constant battle with leukemia.
“I had to tell him it’s OK to let go,” said Prescilla Escamilla, Xavier’s mom.
She said her son stayed positive until the very end.
“When they told him the news that there was nothing more they could do for him he just said ‘OK,’” Escamilla said.
Xavier had nearly 25,000 followers on the Xavier’s Battle Facebook page. His mother said she has received messages from all over the world.
“People reached out to us that they were giving up on their battle with cancer and then when they saw him be so strong and still smile during all the pain and torture of all this, they said that he inspired them and touched their hearts so much that if he could do it they could do it,” Escamilla said.
Escamilla is a single mom with more children to take care of.
Friends and family have been planning a fundraiser in Birch Run and scheduled the event before Xavier passed away.
That fundraiser will still go on as planned this Sunday to help with the mounting medical and funeral costs.
“It’s a big financial impact you know. The stress is just, I don’t know if it’s ever going to end. You know, so the fundraiser will help a lot,” Escamilla said.
She said she appreciates everything the community has done for her and Xavier during this trying time for her family.
“He just touched everybody’s heart. The community just, it’s his community,” Escamilla said.
The fundraiser is at the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center in Birch Run on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
