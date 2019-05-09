A potential showdown is taking place between state lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over legislation to slash auto insurance rates.
The Republican-led House approved an overhaul that would let people opt out of mandatory unlimited medical coverage for car crashes.
It now heads to the Senate.
Whitmer said she will only sign legislation that provides protections for consumers, and neither bill has done that.
While many are in favor of getting rid of “no fault” insurance, those who have been seriously injured in a crash know just how crucial it is to getting medical care.
After nearly losing her son to a traumatic brain injury from a car accident, Maureen Howell said she owes her son’s life and recovery to her car insurance. She said her insurance kept her family from going bankrupt while covering her son’s medical bills.
That is why she was horrified to discover a new bill passed through the State House early Thursday morning would no longer require drivers to buy unlimited medical benefits through their car insurer for crash injuries.
“They’re going to be hurt by this. People are not going to recover that should. Families are going to be destroyed that shouldn’t be,” Howell said.
Howell said her son Sam had to undergo long and intensive rehabilitation for his injuries after suffering from a car crash back in February of 2005; none of which was covered by Medicaid.
“We found out, no they don’t. They don’t let you go into a rehab facility unless you can stand alone for four hours a day with no one touching you, no therapist touching you. And Sam was not in that shape at all,” Howell said.
As a result, it was her car insurer who offered to pay for her son’s treatment. It is something she says only happened thanks to Michigan’s current auto insurance.
Howell explains while many people may only see this bill as a way to cut premiums, the real cost is that it won’t help those in actual poverty with bad credit ratings.
“That bill doesn’t address any of that. So it’s not helping the Detroit people. It’s not lowering insurance. It’s just taking away something that you don’t know is so wonderful unless you have to use it,” Howell said.
There is no word yet on when a bill may reach Whitmer’s desk.
