After a local family's plight exposed the challenge of getting children the mental health care they need, another family is coming forward pleading for help after finding themselves in a similar situation.
Jay and Jo Ann Gross' struggle to find in-patient services for their teenage son quickly went viral, shining a light on what they describe as a broken system.
Another family's story is very familiar to the Gross family’s.
Nicole Norris is at her breaking point.
“I've reached a point where I just feel so lost and fear that my daughter is going to die,” Norris said.
Her 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized at Covenant HealthCare more than a week ago after an incident that required mental health care treatment.
“Today is day nine, I believe, that my child has been sitting in a hospital room with absolutely no, no, no help for how she's feeling,” Norris said.
Norris reached out to TV5 after seeing the story about Jay Gross, a father who waited more than two weeks in a mid-Michigan hospital, struggling to line up in-patient mental health treatment for his 15-year-old son.
Gross took to social media for help, shining a spotlight on this issue. The problem is similar for Norris. She said no mental health treatment centers have room for her daughter. She also claims there's not enough access to immediate treatment.
“This is about services that are provided in this area for kids that have severe mental health issues," Norris said.
Bob Sheehan is with the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. One of the biggest issues, he said, is placement at these facilities.
According to a recent report provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, from 1993, the amount of beds available to children decreased from 729 beds to 276 in 2017.
"There’s not only a shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds, but the mix of beds and the needs of the patients don't match," Sheehan said.
Sheehan said a lack of staffing is an added strain.
“The hospitals are trying to recruit as we are in the community psychiatric staff, but there's a real drought when it comes to psychiatric staff,” Sheehan said.
Sheehan believes more needs to be done but says it will take time. He gave some advice to Norris.
"I think what she's doing by staying with her daughter first of all, is number one.
Secondly, continue to advocate that they call as many places as possible, Sheehan said.
Covenant HealthCare issued the following statement on mental health resources:
"Mental health resources are very limited in our community and across the State. Yet, each day people face mental health crises and turn to hospitals. Covenant HealthCare has taken a proactive approach working closely with the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority (SCCMHA) Crisis Intervention Services and professionals are located right inside the Covenant Emergency Care Center. Our clinical resource management staff help patients who are in the hospital and need to be connected with support services. Unfortunately, there are still too many times when no inpatient behavioral health beds are available to transfer patients to; either the facilities are full, or they have specific requirements that are unmet. It’s heartbreaking that people cannot receive emotional care at the time of need, and we hope that our State legislators will work together to help find solutions that make mental health care more available at the time of need."
TV5 will continue following the family's struggle, and bring any new updates.
