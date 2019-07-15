A man was charged on Monday, July 15 in the death of a 1-year-old Saginaw County boy.
Brandon Mannie, 25, was charged with murder and a not guilty plea was entered.
Court records say Mannie attempted to abuse 1-year-old Darryn Mann but instead the boy was killed.
Mannie faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted on the charge.
Authorities said Mannie was the live-in boyfriend of Darryn’s mother. He is not the biological father of the Darryn.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office also told TV5 that there is a possibility the mother could face criminal charges as well.
Mannie was released from prison in February after serving time for attempted unarmed robbery.
