A mother says her son was attacked on a school bus by the driver and she is demanding justice.
But the district has a different take on what occurred.
“When you send your kids to school you expect them to be safe at school,” said Razetta Thomas-Caroll, mother.
Thomas-Caroll said her 9-year-old son Jayden was punched in the face by his bus driver.
“The bus driver, she had raised her hand and hit me. So I threw my stuff down and said to her she’s not the boss of me,” Jayden said.
Jayden attends Eisenhower Elementary in the Flint Community School District.
Thomas-Caroll said a substitute bus driver was filling in on Tuesday. She said Jayden’s friend was throwing paper and that’s when the bus driver walked over to her son and assaulted him. She said the bus driver then dropped the kids off at their school.
A teacher, as well as a school counselor then drove Jayden and his siblings home.
“My baby came home and he was hysterical. He was freaking out. And the next morning they didn’t ride the bus because I was scared she was gonna be driving it,” Thomas-Caroll said.
She said she was given a hand-written bus discipline referral report form summarizing the incident from the driver’s perspective.
It says the boy was agitated when he boarded the bus and at one point put his coat on his bookbag and used it to strike the driver in the face. According to the report, the boy tried jumping over a bus monitor to hit the driver who says, “I tried to protect myself as well as calm him down,” adding “I removed myself.”
TV5 reached out to Flint Community Schools for answers. They provided a statement that reads in part: “We have conducted a thorough investigation, including reviewing the video footage from the bus company and interviewing the bus monitors and have determined that there is no validity to these allegations.”
Thomas-Caroll said she will continue to believe what her son has told her and she wants the driver fired.
“To put your hands on someone’s child, that’s just not acceptable,” she said.
Thomas-Caroll said she has asked the school for the video from the bus and so far has not received it.
