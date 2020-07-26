He was a beautiful boy, in a loving family.
Pictures and mementos of his early years are more important than ever after O.G. Wellborn IV died suddenly two years ago at age 26.
"There were sweaters that still smelled like him and a couple of little packets of his ashes that we had not had a chance to scatter yet," his mom Jodi said.
She says her plan was to wait until after a move from Texas to Michigan, to sort through the memories of a life lost too soon.
"My children's baby clothes, things I made. I smocked. I sewed," she said.
But because of travel restrictions she couldn't be there when the movers delivered.
When Jodi realized a number of boxes never arrived, she says the moving company wouldn't respond.
"I've got some tough women on my side."
Jodi, and her friends, turned to social media.
"The power of the internet gets the attention of the powerful," she said.
Within hours, the company responded, and expedited the search.
"I am a hopin' and a prayin'."
Jodi says her friends will keep up the pressure until they find answers...and OG's ashes.
"Now I do have hope and that's a precious thing," she said.
