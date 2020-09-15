The mother of an infant killed at the hands of her live-in boyfriend was sentenced to five years probation on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Megan Schweinsberg was also sentenced to one year in jail but received credit for 328 days served.
She is accused of knowing about the ongoing abuse that ultimately led to 1-year-old Darryn Mann's death.
She was charged with first-degree child abuse.
Schweinberg's then-boyfriend was charged with murder in Darryn's death. He was previously sentenced to at least 46 years in prison.
