Twice a day, Ben Gauthier and his mom, Marilyn perform live interactive music shows for kids on Facebook.
The Bay City natives are neighbors in Vicksburg, near Kalamazoo, performing under the names Benjammin and Gramma Jamma.
Normally, they’d be playing at schools and libraries, but the coronavirus has forced them to the internet.
“It’s really fun to do live because you can sing people’s points of view or ideas their dreams their wishes who they want to be when they grow up and we can include those into the songs,” he said.
Gauthier says they’ve been doing shows online for about a month now.
He writes most of the songs himself, with an emphasis on educational learning.
“For instance, we’ll have an interactive song, would be to have the rhyming alphabet,” he said. “So, we’ll take a person’s name from the audience, let’s say Jason. We’ll take the first letter of Jason’s name and replace it with all of the sounds in the alphabet.”
If you want to get in on the fun, head to Facebook.
