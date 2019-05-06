A local mother expresses her excitement about working with her son as a nurse.
“I’ve kinda joked that I gave birth to my own replacement,” Karen Wisniewski said.
Karen walked the halls of Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw more than 30 years ago pregnant with her son Tommy. She now walks them with him as her son and college.
Tommy said his career as a nurse started when he was looking for a job while he was figuring out his next moves in life.
“I said hey, I know a perfect place for you to work,” Karen said.
Tommy said that becoming a nurse was not his plan but he’s glad his mother talked him into it.
“This was supposed to be a summer job, 12-years later,” Tommy said.
Tommy said that he is confident he is where he belongs, he said it’s the same place where he met his wife.
“My mother-in-law works here, she’s been here about as long as my mom and she introduced me to my wife,” Tommy said.
Karen said she loves seeing her son when she walks into work in the morning. Tommy said he loves being able to ask his mom for help.
“If I ever have a question, there’s a lot of experienced people here but it’s nice to ask your mom, can’t beat that,” Karen said.
