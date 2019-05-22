A mother and her son are looking forward to a life-changing experience together.
“It’s exciting because I’m done with school,” said Quenelle Richardson, 16.
Walking across the stage in a cap and gown and receiving a diploma will be a significant moment in Richardson’s life.
It will also be a significant moment for his mom because she too will walk across that same stage to receive something she has waited decades for.
“I’m gonna be so nervous. I’ve never done that before in my whole life, walk across a stage,” said Denisha Carter, Richarson’s mom.
Carter has three children and works at a laundromat in Grand Blanc. But she decided to return to Academy West High School with her son to earn her degree.
“I’ve always been trying and trying and trying. It was a struggle, but I kept going,” Carter said.
While it was a huge balancing act and challenge for Carter, she says she found comfort and support with her son by her side. There was also a little tough love from both sides.
“I be like, ‘hey Quenelle!’ And he would snicker and walk away with his friends,” Carter said.
“At first it was awkward and embarrassing, but when I thought about it I knew she needed to finish school. After I found out she finished her classes, I was proud of her,” Richardson said.
The mom and son say it’s definitely a unique situation to go to high school together, but it’s an experience that was worth it.
“It definitely was. If anyone thinks they can’t do it, you can. You can do whatever you wanna do. You gotta see it, believe it, taste it,” Carter said.
The two will officially graduate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.