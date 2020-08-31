Tyler Sadler was an honor roll student who completed his goal to have a full-ride scholarship to the University of Michigan passed away on November 19, 2017 due to an opioid addiction.
“Tyler was the best kid in the world. That’s what we called him,” said Kelly Caudell, Tyler's mother. “A month before he went away to college, he told me I might need to go to drug rehab. And I said drug rehab? What do you need drug rehab for?”
Caudell didn’t know it, but Sadler was addicted to his doctor-prescribed anxiety medication and had begun abusing it.
Caudell said Sadler passed away three weeks after his 20th birthday.
“I never expected this to happen to me. I was one of those people that, “not my child.” And those are the three most dangerous words any parent could say is not my child,” Caudell said.
No parent expects their child to fall victim to addiction.
“For the first year after my son Tyler passed away, I didn’t want to leave my house at all. I didn’t want to do anything. But then I realized that he’s gone. My only child is gone. I have to be his voice. I have to let other parents know that this can happen to them. This can be your child,” Caudell said.
Caudell found her voice as the Team Sharing Administrator for Michigan. It’s a nationwide organization for parents who have lost a child to substance abuse.
Caudell said her son would be proud if he was here to see her now.
“I think he would be really proud of me. He would tell me, mom, I’m super proud of what you’re doing. I love you and keep on saying my name,” Caudell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.