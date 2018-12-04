Authorities say a pregnant woman and a child are dead and seven other people were taken to a hospital following an early-morning house fire in southwestern Michigan.
White Pigeon Fire Chief Troy Andrews says crews responding to a report of a fire shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday found several residents outside and were told two were still on the home's second floor. He says firefighters tried to get inside but were pushed back by intense flames.
Andrews says the woman and a 7-year-old boy were found dead. In all, he says 11 people were believed to be living at the home about 140 miles southwest of Detroit.
Andrews says a dog was found dead in the basement and another was found alive. The fire's cause is under investigation.
