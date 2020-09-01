Erica Hammel has been through the ringer.
Years ago, her son Wyatt was shaken so much by his father's girlfriend that he has permanent brain and eye damage.
Tuesday, Hammel testified in Lansing at a Senate Committee hearing for Wyatt’s Law.
But she's sick and tired of politics.
"Something has to be done we can't keep being here arguing this while another child dies, another child has permanent brain damage for the rest of her life like Wyatt," Hammel said.
The law is set of bills that would create a registry for people convicted of child abuse.
The furthest it got was in 2018, when it passed the state senate, but was not taken up by the house.
"This is an issue that has affected so many families,” said Senator Curtis Hertel Jr (D-East Lansing). “And child abuse is actually up in the State of Michigan right now. So, it's time for the state to finally do something. This is not a partisan issue."
Hammel and Senator Hertel hope to have a vote on the bills by next week.
In the meantime, Hammel and her friend Christyne Kadlitz, whose child was also abused, will continue to work with other senators to refine the bills.
"The longer this waits, the more children are being abused, the more child abusers are not going to be on this registry that really should be,” Kadlitz said. “So, the longer they wait, it’s just ridiculous. Like a lot of people say, it should be a no-brainer."
Even so, for Hammel, if the day comes where her bills become laws, all of this would be worth it.
