When Whitney Miles heard her baby's heartbeat for the first time, she was ecstatic.
“I was so happy I knew almost immediately that she was a girl, from the moment I could feel her inside of me,” said Miles.
Motherhood, an exciting journey that many women look forward to. But for Whitney that excitement soon turned to worry when she was 22 weeks into her pregnancy. That’s when she was supposed to learn her baby’s gender.
“Their ultrasound tech was on vacation so they transferred all of their patients,” Miles says that transfer was life-saving
because her previous doctor didn't notice anything was wrong. Even though she expressed concerns with excessive vomiting, fatigue and feeling like something was wrong
Her new doctors discovered she had intermittent and diastolic flow, and absent diastolic flow.
Indicating fetal vascular stress and increasing the risk of fetal mortality. As for Whitney, her blood pressure was dangerously high. The news left her and her baby in the hospital for weeks. She gave birth at just 26 weeks because their lives were in danger.
“I feel incredibly grateful I look back at pictures during that time and I remember feeling like I wasn’t going to make it,” said Miles.
“One of the things that we’ve seen is women going in for care because they think that there’s a problem, and sometimes again with this layer of racism not being listened to and being dismissed,” says Leseliey Welch, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Birth Detroit.
She’s also a Public Health Professional and Birth Advocate. Welch explains, here in Michigan, the maternal mortality rate of Black mothers is around 5 times higher than white mothers. When it comes to infants, black babies die at a rate 2 to 3 times higher than white babies.
“Our disparities in maternal mortality and infant mortality are symptoms of a society that does not value all women and children equally,” says Welch.
Pointing to socioeconomic factors and race. To reduce these disparities she believes we need to examine how and where racism shows up in health system policies and procedures.
Welch also advises expecting mothers to trust their bodies, voice their concerns and not to hesitate when it comes to seeking a different healthcare provider.
They can also opt out of hospital births altogether and choose a midwife; who is trained to help women during childbirth at a birthing center or their home. There’s also the option of getting a doula to help during and after pregnancy, which she believes makes a tremendous difference.
As for miles and baby Jaxsyn, they had quite the journey but ultimately beat the odds.
“I look at her every day and I’m genuinely grateful,” said Miles.
