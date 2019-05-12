A day at the zoo isn't quite the same without the family.
At Saginaw's Children Zoo, they're keeping that spirit alive for Mother's Day.
Tish Wolf and her 3-year-old daughter said they couldn’t wait to come out to the zoo because it offered free admission to mothers and grandmothers everywhere.
“We’re here to see the penguins and we’re going to see the horse,” Wolf said.
The staff at the zoo say they kept it fun for all ages to enjoy.
“It’s very interactive, we have all new signage and things for people to look at and enjoy and a lot of things for kids to do here, a playground, a great spot for picnics and things like that,” said Ashley Brooks, a zookeeper.
At the end of the day, a simple I love you mom or happy Mother’s Day can make it all worth it.
