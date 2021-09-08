A motion filed in court Wednesday is asking the Saginaw County Sheriff to return 13 guns that were seized from a Saginaw County hunting cabin.
The sheriff's office took the guns after responding to a dispute between a man and a woman who were using the cabin in 2017. The man grabbed a shotgun and was subsequently charged with domestic violence. The case ended in 2019.
“We’ve tried three or four different ways to get these firearms back, and they just won’t give them back. They were basically laughed at," Ellison said.
Some of the guns are family heirlooms. A few are owned by Adam Wenzel.
Deputies in their reports said they took the guns for “safekeeping.” In a 2019 email between a sheriff's detective and a prosecutor, the officer said, “the longer we keep the guns, the better,” according to the lawsuit.
