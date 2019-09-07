Motorcycle caravan rides through downtown Flint for Bikes on the Bricks

Motorcycles are roaring and rumbling in downtown Flint as Bikes on the Bricks continues with a variety of events throughout the weekend.
In 2007 during the debut of Bikes on the Bricks, only 100 motorcycles were in attendance.
The event has grown to thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and is getting some international love.
A caravan of riders had a police escort from Flint Township to downtown.
Ofc. Byron Harding came all the way from Waterloo, Ontario to support the event.
“My first time but I’m here with some people who have been here multiple times and it seems like something we’re going to keep coming back to because it’s such a great event,” Harding said.
Upon the caravan’s arrival, there were hundreds of motorcyclists and bike fans already posted in the heart of downtown Flint, like Gregory Morgan and his Tuskegee Airmen motorcycle club who rolled in from Detroit.
“Bikes on the Bricks, been coming for the last three or four years,” Morgan said.
The group said the ride in and everyone they met helps them form a special bond.
“It was really an enjoyable ride, just riding and forming that unity together,” Morgan said.
There’s unity among the spectators as well as the participants.
Police agencies from around the country and Canada participated in a police officer motorcycle training right on the Flat Lot.
In between exercises, the crowd enjoyed some tricked-out dirt biking.
Harding said events like this help strengthen the brotherhood of motorcycle officers.
“Even stronger than just the regular police brotherhood cause it’s difficult to ride these motorcycles and do our jobs,” Harding said.
