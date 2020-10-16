A motorcycle driver was taken into custody after a short chase with deputies.
A Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputy saw a motorcycle near Lake Pleasant and Imlay City Road on Oct. 13 with a damaged license plate.
The deputy ran a check, and found the operator had a suspended driver’s license. The motorcycle wasn’t stopped that time, but the deputy found it again near the intersection of Oregon and Nepessing Street in Lapeer. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle driver, now identified as Keith Jones, 37, from Lapeer, took off, hitting speeds around 60 mph.
City of Lapeer Police and Michigan State Police joined the chase which went down residential streets for about 5 miles. At Oregon and Madison, the motorcycle collided with a Lapeer City Police cruiser, putting an end to the chase.
No one was hurt, and there was no significant damage to their vehicle, according to deputies.
A gun was found on the ground and associated with Jones. It had gone off during the event, but investigators believe that was when it hit the ground, and not during the pursuit. No one was hurt.
