At last check a Mid-Michigan man was in critical condition following a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
Richfield Township Police were called to M-15 (State Road) at Mt. Morris in Genesee County at 11:40 a.m. on June 16.
Police tell TV5 the driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from Grand Blanc, was critically injured in a crash with a Ford Fusion. He was not wearing a helmet, according to investigators.
It’s unclear if the driver of the Fusion, a 52-year-old from Davison, was injured.
No further information is available at this time.
