A motorcycle driver has died after a collision with an SUV.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department was called to Davison Road, west of Elba Road, in Lapeer County on Sept. 7.
Deputies said Joshua Cook, 37, from Flint, was driving a non-registered 1994 Yamaha motorcycle and was leaving a business parking lot and entering Davison Road. Investigators said he accelerated while traveling east in the westbound lane and hit the driver’s side front of a westbound GMC Terrain.
The collision caused the Terrain to go into the ditch. Cook was not wearing a helmet, and was thrown from the bike, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Terrain wasn’t hurt.
Preliminary investigation does not suggest that excess speed over the 55 MPH speed limit is a factor, according to investigators. Toxicology results are pending.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.