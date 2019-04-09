Two people on a motorcycle were hurt after they collided with a deer.
It happened on April 8 at around 8:20 p.m. on Neuman Road, just west of Carter Road in Bay County’s Mt. Forest Township.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said a man from Rhodes was driving westbound on Newman Road when a deer ran into the bike’s path.
The bike hit the deer and started sliding down the road, injuring the driver, and his passenger, a woman also from Rhodes, Cunningham said.
The man was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition. The passenger had injuries to her right side.
Cunningham said neither were wearing helmets.
The accident remains under investigation.
