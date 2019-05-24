Family and friends have planned a special parade for Doug Daenzer.
Hundreds of motorcycle riders are expected to be in Daenzer's funeral procession this Friday morning, May 24, in Reese.
The procession will start at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of M-15 and M-81.
Daenzer died Saturday, May 18, following a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck at Veteran's Memorial Parkway and Washington Avenue in Saginaw.
Visitation is set for Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reese. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.