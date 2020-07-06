A two-vehicle crash in Midland County claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman.
It happened on Waldo Road, north of Monroe Road in Larkin Township, at 12:57 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.
The investigation showed a motorcyclist, 30-year-old David Rousseau, was traveling southbound on Waldo Road with his passenger on a 2002 Harley-Davidson.
Rousseau was behind a minivan, which was turning east on Monroe Road.
When this happened, a 2019 Chevy pick-up truck, driven by 82-year-old Dorothy Robbins from Auburn, was eastbound on Monroe Road and stopped at the intersection and continued east on Monroe Road.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the Harley Davidson started to pass the minivan near the intersection and collided into the driver’s side of the Chevy pick-up truck.
Maryellen Walker, a 29-year-old woman from Mills Township, was the passenger on the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at Mid-Michigan Medical Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rousseau was taken to the Mid-Michigan Medical Center with serious injuries.
Robbins was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did deploy. She remains uninjured.
While there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs may be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office is waiting for a toxicology report.
When the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
