More than 200 bikers from all across the state rode together in support for veterans throughout Michigan.
“People are falling through the cracks, so why can’t we help them out,” said Shane Allen, president of the Proud Veterans Motorcycle Club.
Allen said for the past 10 years, they’ve been giving back to those who deserve it the most, our military veterans.
“You know there’s other organizations that help, but people don’t meet that criteria, and we try to help that out and our local community,” Allen said.
Allen said he’s a veteran himself having served in the Marine Corp.
Saturday’s motorcycle run was about getting the community together and showing support while taking in some Pure Michigan views.
“We’re going to the thumb and one of our stops is this beautiful lighthouse out in Port Hope and it’s kind of like our turn around point and we’ll come back. It’s a scenic ride,” Allen said.
Allen said it’s always a great big, fun time at the Polish Flacon’s Club on Swan Creek Road but more than that it’s about getting people together and doing something positive.
“I just think that you know, we just gotta take care of our veterans, they took care of us, why can’t we take care of them,” Allen said.
