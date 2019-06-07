At just after noon Friday, Flint Police responded to a crash near the intersection of West Atherton and Greenbrook Lane.
A motorcycle driven by Alonzo Leo Sturdivant, aged 49, was critically injured when he collided head on with an SUV.
According to Flint Police, Sturdivant was traveling behind another vehicle, eastbound on Atherton Road when both vehicles merged into the left lane.
The motorcycle collided with the vehicle, which caused it to cross into the westbound lanes. The motorcycle then hit the SUV.
Sturdivant was transported to Hurley Medical center with multiple injuries, and first was listed in good condition. Later he was listed in critical condition.
His family has been notified, and the investigation continues.
It's not known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Nicole Reid at (810) 237-6891.
