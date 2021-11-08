A motorcyclist is dead after the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office say he collided with a deer in Worth Township.
On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4:03 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a deer and motorcycle crash.
A 52-year-old man from Port Huron was northbound on St. Clair Road, near Wellman Line Road, on a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster when he struck a deer in the roadway, according to the preliminary investigation.
The motorcyclist died from the crash. He was found some time later laying on the roadway by a passerby, the sheriff’s office said.
While the investigation continues, the victim’s name is being withheld. Deputies were assisted by Burchville Fire and Rescue and Croswell EMS.
