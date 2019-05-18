One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Saginaw.
The Saginaw Police Department said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital where the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Police identified him as Douglas Paul Daenzer, a 53-year-old man from Reese.
The pickup truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
The Saginaw Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.
